A police spokesperson said they are "encouraging a person to come out" of the residential address. Photo / George Heard

Armed police are responding to an incident at a residential address in Christchurch’s Avonhead this afternoon.

A police spokesperson confirmed they are responding to the incident on Beatrice Pl and “encouraging a person to come outside of the premises”.

“Locals are advised to avoid the area while police resolve the situation safely,” police said.

Police have blocked off Beatrice Pl as they respond to the ongoing incident.

Meanwhile, a large police presence is also responding to reports of a shooter in west Auckland’s Hobsonville this afternoon.

“Police have been notified of a person discharging shots at an industrial building on Hobsonville Rd and are responding to the scene,” NZ police said in a statement.

Hobsonville Rd is blocked between Westpark and Marina View Drive.







