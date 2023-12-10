Police respond to person ‘discharging shots’ in Auckland suburb of Hobsonville

Police cordon on Marina View Drive Hobsonville as police respond to an armed man firing shots at passers by New Zealand Herald photograph by Hayden Woodward 10 December 2023

A large police presence is responding to reports of a shooter in the Auckland suburb of Hobsonville this afternoon.

“Police have been notified of a person discharging shots at an industrial building on Hobsonville Road and are responding to the scene,” NZ police said in a statement.

“There is limited information available at this stage and we will provide an update when able.”

Hobsonville Road is blocked between Westpark and Marina View Drive.

Numerous police cars have been seen travelling along the Northwestern Highway with lights and sirens on.

