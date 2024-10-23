Police would not confirm this morning if the two incidents were related.

Bartley said on Facebook police had a suspect they were searching for.

She said Superintendent Scott Gemmel told her this morning police have “strong leads”.

“They will update me as soon as they find this person.”

A "large number" of police descended on Moana Ave, Onehunga. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services, including Hato Hone St John, responded to the Church St, Onehunga, stabbing about 2.30pm yesterday.

The Herald understands the victim suffered multiple stab wounds.

A police spokesperson said one person was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being “seriously injured in an assault onboard a bus”.

Shortly before 6pm, police confirmed the person had died. They said the victim was a passenger on the bus.

A person was fatally stabbed in an assault on a bus on Church St in Onehunga. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“Police are making urgent inquiries to locate the offender who has been identified through CCTV footage.”

Speaking from the scene, police inspector Danny Meade told the Herald one person had fled after the stabbing.

“We’re working incredibly hard to try to locate this offender; somewhere in the local area, we think.”

Armed police search a property on Victoria St, Onehunga, after a stabbing on a bus nearby. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police Minister Mark Mitchell took to social media last night, calling the incident a “senseless homicide”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim ... on a bus today in Auckland,” Mitchell said.

“Police continue to urgently search for the offender who they have identified. This gratuitous violence has no place in our communities.”

