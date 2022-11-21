Armed police descend on Beach Haven, possible firearms incident on Auckland’s North Shore. Video / Dean Purcell

Armed police descend on Beach Haven, possible firearms incident on Auckland’s North Shore. Video / Dean Purcell

Police are responding to what is understood to be a firearms incident on Auckland’s North Shore this afternoon.

Armed police could be seen on Lancaster Rd in Beach Haven just before 2pm.

One witness described seeing “four or five” police cars responding.

Police responding to an incident on Lancaster Rd, Beach Haven on Monday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Members of the Beach Haven and Birkdale Community page on Facebook said police had blocked off Lancaster Rd.

A local writing on Facebook said that police were calling on someone to “come out of the house slowly with their hands on their head, saying the kids are scared and they want to make sure they’re safe”.

Armed police attend an incident on Lancaster Rd in Beach Haven. Photo / Facebook

The police Eagle helicopter could be seen flying over the Beach Haven and Birkdale area.

Police have been approached for comment.

- More to come