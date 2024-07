This morning, Chereè Kinnear reports Marama Davidson's surgery, no public media merger, and the Police Minister's youth crime goals. VIdeo / NZ Herald / Whakaata Māori

A significant armed police presence has responded to the Queenstown waterfront this afternoon after an umbrella was mistaken for a firearm.

The whole waterfront was cordoned off and police were ushering people out of the Queenstown Gardens.

A police spokesperson initially said they were responding to “a report of a possible sighting of a firearm”.

A later statement said police confirmed it was, in fact, an umbrella, not a firearm.