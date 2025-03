Homicide investigation underway in Featherston. Israel and Lebanon resume rocket strikes. Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital. Video / NZ Herald

Armed police have swarmed a rural road north of Auckland as they respond to a serious incident that has closed State Highway 1.

Witnesses have reported seeing the Armed Offenders Squad and “about 20 police cars” on Goatley Rd in Warkworth this afternoon.

The police’s Eagle helicopter could also be seen hovering over the area.

Meanwhile, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said due to a “police incident” north of Warkworth township, SH1 had closed in both directions.