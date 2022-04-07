Emergency services outside a property in Pt England, East Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police and emergency services are responding to what appears to be a serious incident in East Auckland overnight.

A witness told the Herald he saw multiple St John crew members and up to 14 police vehicles on a street in Pt England in the early hours of this morning.

"Police had [the street] closed, taped off and patrol cars blocking the road," he said.

"Officers were seen exiting the address armed."

Armed police stand guard at a street in the East Auckland suburb of Pt England. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A number of ambulance staff could be seen with police officers inside the house in what looked to be the living room or kitchen area, he said.

Detectives were also spotted outside the property; while the police helicopter hovered overhead, he said.

Police have been approached for information.