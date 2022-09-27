Armed police block roads after multiple police cars hit by car in Taupo

Armed police in central Tokoroa after three police cars were hit. Photo / Jason Hoogendyk

Armed police in central Tokoroa after three police cars were hit. Photo / Jason Hoogendyk

Armed police blocked two roads in Taupo this afternoon after three police vehicles were damaged.

The initial incident occurred at 2.30pm in central Tokoroa, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The vehicle's occupants fled from police in the car and it has been tracked south on State

Highway 1 to Acacia Bay, Taupo, where it has been located dumped.

A Taupo resident said that Pitiroi and Noble St had been blocked off and armed police were at the scene.

A police spokesperson said that police were making inquiries in the area to locate the vehicle's occupants.