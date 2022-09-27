Armed police block roads after multiple police cars hit by car in Taupo

Armed police blocked two roads in Taupo this afternoon after three police vehicles were damaged.
The initial incident occurred at 2.30pm in central Tokoroa, a police spokesperson confirmed.
The vehicle's occupants fled from police in the car and it has been tracked south on State
Highway 1 to Acacia Bay, Taupo, where it has been located dumped.
A Taupo resident said that Pitiroi and Noble St had been blocked off and armed police were at the scene.
A police spokesperson said that police were making inquiries in the area to locate the vehicle's occupants.