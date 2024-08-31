Tomorrow marks the second anniversary of Ariki’s death. It’s been a 24-month period where her loved ones have battled deep grief as well as the understandable frustration that no one has yet been held to account for her killing, described by her cousin and pastor Michael Ngahuka as a “heinous crime”.
Speaking on the eve of the anniversary, sister Anaherā said it had also been a period of soul-searching about what her sister could have done with her life.
“She would have been travelling. She would be a woman by now,” she told the Herald.
“She was only 18 when they took her from us. But she was already very strong, all she needed was some right guidance to help her mature.
She said it was important to fully involve Ariki’s real friends who at times hadn’t been able to share their grief with her family.
“Over two years, everyone has been focused on the family,” Anaherā said. “We were in our own grief, we couldn’t even really help or see that it was affecting other people too.
“Her friends maybe felt like they couldn’t come to our family to share what they were going through because we were going through so much.
“So, I am trying to get us all together to try and spread the love. I want to do something different this year, instead of focusing on the bad stuff.”
She added at times it felt like the past two years had “flown by”, partly due to her involvement in a range of different initiatives.
That included being involved in Unite as One, Unite for All – a group pushing for harsher sentences for killers, including mandatory non-release life sentences for murderers – as well as her trying to secure a permanent memorial for Ariki.
But on the day the truck was set to pick up the car, police were urged to return to the scene by Hastings-based dog-walker Kevin Monrad.
After examining the wreck – and seeing the charred body inside had shoulder-length hair and was wearing a necklace – Monrad rang police on the morning of September 5 and said he had discovered human remains.
“They sent someone down,” Monrad later told the Herald. “They waltzed on down [to the carpark] and it was like, ‘We have already heard about it. It is a sheep.’”
“I lost it, I had already exposed her face, and said, ‘Does a sheep have shoulder-length hair? Does a sheep wear a necklace?’. That is when the two officers went and had a look and asked me to stand back.”
That day police launched an “unexplained death” investigation before it was upgraded to a homicide on September 9, 2022.
If it wasn’t for Monrad’s urging, Ariki’s body would never have been discovered before the car was sent to the crushing yard and the Rigby family would never have been able to say farewell to the much-loved teen.
She has also previously gone public saying Ariki’s killers chopped off her hands and feet before putting her body in the car and setting it alight.
Ahead of the second anniversary, Anaherā told the Herald she had no further information she could share on the case.
But she said it was “frustrating” that those responsible were still free in the community.
“The world knows the police haven’t solved her case yet, there are no arrests,” she said.
“I do always have people asking me questions about that, but I have no answers for why the police can solve everyone else’s murders but not my sister’s. I don’t think any of my family have an answer for that.
“The police do wish they could solve the case, but it is more complicated than what people think.”
“Over our investigation, hundreds of people have been spoken to, and a significant amount of information has been received. Our investigation team work hard to verify credible information that is relevant to our investigation.”
On the eve of the second anniversary of Ariki’s murder, Keene made a fresh appeal to anyone with information to contact police or, anonymously, Crimestoppers.
Police are set to make a further statement on the investigation tomorrow, including a video message to be published on the Herald website.