“It’s a big loss to the crew, to our membership, to this country, to our city.”
Cool Tranz truck driver Morgan MacAllister-Robb had been sailing on the Interislander frequently for his 35-year career.
Over the past six years he had been on board the Aratere six days a week – which equated to 312 trips annually.
MacAllister-Robb said by a stroke of luck he had a ticket on its last crossing.
“I didn’t even actually have to plan it, it just happens to be one of my scheduled sailings.”
He said that the Aratere was his favourite of the three ferries in the Interislander fleet, and that it would be weird to not see it in Wellington and Picton port.
Early years of service
In its first months of service, it faced several mechanical problems – including a sailing on February 24, 1999,where it suffered a series of power failures that left it adrift in Wellington Harbour.
Days later, KiwiRail – then called Tranz Rail – put out a large full-page ad in the Weekend Herald which had a picture of the ferry with the text: “Sorry it hasn’t been plain sailing”.
There were problems with the ship highlighted throughout that year and in the 2000s, which included the time it was taken out in heavy conditions and lurched forward, which lightly injured five people.
It led to the introduction of new heavy weather protocols for Cook Strait ferry operators.
The extension
In late April 2011, the Aratere headed to Singapore for six months for a $53 million 30m extension, which increased the number of passengers it could hold from 400 to 650.
The work was done by cutting the ship in half and inserting what was called the “mid-body”.
As part of that work, new propellers were fitted, which became a focus when two years later the starboard propeller was lost in Cook Strait.
Transport Accident Investigation Commission’s (TAIC) chief investigator Tim Burfoot said the propeller was fitted poorly, and that was likely because KiwiRail either did not seek, or follow, expert advice.
The grounding
On an evening sailing on June 21, 2024, the Aratere ran aground just outside Picton with 47 passengers on board.