The Aratere has been plagued by problems in recent years. Photo / RNZ

KiwiRail has confirmed when its Interislander ferry, the Aratere, is expected to make its final sailing.

The ferry will be retired when the Kaiārahi returns to service following scheduled dry-dock maintenance in Singapore.

KiwiRail has announced it expects the Kaiārahi to return to service at 3.30pm on August 18 and anticipates the Aratere‘s final scheduled Cook Strait sailing will depart Picton at 11am on the same day.

The Aratere has been plagued by problems in recent years. A propulsion fault this year meant the ferry had to wait at anchor for hours in Queen Charlotte Sound overnight while a specialist electrician came to fix the problem, while last year the ferry ran aground in Picton and was unable to be refloated until the following morning.

The ship, which first entered service on the Cook Strait in 1999, is being retired ahead of port infrastructure work being done in preparation for the new rail-enabled ferries set to arrive in 2029.