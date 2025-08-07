Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Final sailing date for KiwiRail’s Aratere ferry announced

RNZ
3 mins to read

The Aratere has been plagued by problems in recent years. Photo / RNZ

The Aratere has been plagued by problems in recent years. Photo / RNZ

KiwiRail has confirmed when its Interislander ferry, the Aratere, is expected to make its final sailing.

The ferry will be retired when the Kaiārahi returns to service following scheduled dry-dock maintenance in Singapore.

KiwiRail has announced it expects the Kaiārahi to return to service at 3.30pm on August 18 and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save