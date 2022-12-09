A geocache clue was placed in what appeared to be an explosive device on Wednesday, causing significant disruptions. Photo / NZME

A geocache clue that was placed in what appeared to be an explosive device and left on a Nelson park bench sparked a police and defense force response.

The army’s explosives team was called in on Wednesday and led to significant disruption including road closures for hours.

Police and the NZ Defence Force are urging people setting up geocaches to put a little thought into the items they leave for others to find.

“We don’t want to spoil people’s fun, but we’d like them to avoid making geocaches that look suspicious – especially if they look like explosive devices,” said a police spokesperson.

Geocaching is an internet-based treasure hunt using GPS coordinates, which began in the US in September 2000.

Geocaches are devices fitted with GPS, hidden in containers, the coordinates of which can be found online and the challenge is to find them.

Sometimes clues are hidden in objects left in plain sight.

Geocaching involves hiding a cache (a treasure) and publishing its coordinates on the internet. Photo / Herald on Sunday

“Please apply some common sense to where you put them and be aware that people will come looking for them and [they] may be disrupting others, especially in urban areas,” police said.

Geocaches cannot be left on private property without the permission of the landowner.

The NZDF maintains a permanent response to any part of New Zealand, 24/7, 365 days a year to assess, remove, or destroy any potentially hazardous explosive items.

Police advise anyone who finds a suspicious or potentially dangerous item to contact them immediately and not touch it.

Further advice on dealing with suspicious or potentially dangerous items is available on the NZ Police website.