Application for Shelly Bay judicial review dismissed

An artist's impression of the proposed development at Shelly Bay. Image / Supplied

A judicial review application of the latest resource consent to develop Wellington's Shelly Bay has been dismissed by the High Court.

The $500 million development- featuring 350 new homes, a boutique hotel and a village green - has been bogged down in legal challenges and disputes since its conception.

Enterprise Miramar filed judicial review proceedings with the High Court in May last year regarding a resource consent granted for the project in 2019.

Independent commissioners granted the project this new resource consent after the Court of Appeal quashed Wellington City Council's decision to grant the original consent for the significant development.

Enterprise Miramar is a business improvement district that has also led the last two court challenges over the consent.

The group argued the project would lead to significant adverse traffic effects in the area and would burden Wellington ratepayers with huge future costs at a time when the city's infrastructure was failing.

The panel that granted the resource consent determined that adverse transportation effects from the development would be no more than minor and that sufficient and appropriate roading infrastructure would be provided.

Justice Cheryl Gwyn was satisfied the panel had sufficient evidence before it to reasonably reach those conclusions.

Meanwhile, Shelly Bay continues to be the subject of a land occupation.

A group called Mau Whenua is challenging whether iwi-owned land at Shelly Bay should have been sold to developers in the first place.

Mau Whenua represents those iwi members who voted not to sell the land, those who have reconsidered their position on the sale and no longer support it, and those who say they didn't get a chance to vote.

The scope of that representation also includes "all New Zealanders who oppose the current development proposal", according to the group's Facebook page.

It had its own legal proceedings filed with the High Court, but at the end of last year the group lost major allied party funding for its court case.

The Herald understands the party was WingNut Films, of which Sir Peter Jackson is a director.

The Herald has previously reported WingNut Films was bankrolling the iwi group.

Court documents seen by the Herald showed the company had agreed to meet certain costs over and above those met by the plaintiffs.

The donation agreement outlined the company must not interfere with, meddle in, or otherwise influence the proceedings.

But Mau Whenua announced in December major allied party funding of the case would cease and called it a "bitter blow".

At the time member Dr Catherine Love acknowledged the effects of Covid-19 on the film industry and the "difficult decisions" Mau Whenua allies and supporters have been forced to make.