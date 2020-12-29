Appeal for missing teenager last seen at Rhythm and Vines festival

Police and search and rescue teams are out looking for the teenager. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing for sightings of a teenager who has been reported missing from the Rhythm and Vines festival.

Fletcher Wong, 19, was last seen walking out of the admissions area of the Gisborne festival site at 2am on Tuesday morning.

He was wearing a black Champion-branded hooded sweatshirt, grey Warehouse track pants, white Nike Air Force 1 shoes, and had a black iPhone 10 cellphone with him.

Police and search and rescue teams are looking for Wong and making inquiries as to his whereabouts.

Rhythm and Vines organisers say they are working closely with authorities to find Wong and are acting on their advice.

Anyone who has seen Wong or has any information which can help Gisborne Police is asked to call 105 and quote file number 201229/8089.