Apartment building on fire in Auckland's Onehunga

A fire has broken at an apartment building on Onehunga Mall. Photo / supplied

An apartment building in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga is engulfed in flames as fire crews battle to extinguish the blaze.

Crews are combatting a "well-involved fire" on the second floor of a two-storey apartment building.

There are currently six fire trucks alongside support vehicles at the scene.

A fire and emergency service spokesperson estimated there are just under 30 fire crew members attending.

The fire broke out at around 7:40pm.

Police believe all residents are out of the building and a spokesperson said there are no reports of any injuries.

Smoke had spread through Onehunga as a result of the blaze, residents said.