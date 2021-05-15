Apartment building on fire in Auckland's Onehunga

An apartment building in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga is engulfed in flames as fire crews battle to extinguish the blaze.
Crews are combatting a "well-involved fire" on the second floor of a two-storey apartment building.
There are currently six fire trucks alongside support vehicles at the scene.
A fire and emergency service spokesperson estimated there are just under 30 fire crew members attending.
The fire broke out at around 7:40pm.
Police believe all residents are out of the building and a spokesperson said there are no reports of any injuries.
Smoke had spread through Onehunga as a result of the blaze, residents said.
