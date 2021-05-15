'Devastating' fire at historic homestead in South Canterbury

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a blaze at Te Kiteroa Retreat & Historic Homestead in Waimate.
A Waimate local said they noticed smoke coming from the homestead about 2pm on Saturday.
They were called to the scene at 1.45pm, after reports of smoke coming from the two-storey building.
A Waimate local said it is "devastating" and "terrible" to see the historic homestead on fire.
The local is located up on a hill and can see "lots of smoke" coming from the homestead.
There are currently six fire trucks tackling the fire with another two on their way to the lodge.
A spokesman says the fire is well developed upstairs, but there appears to be no structural damage at this stage.
No one was reportedly injured.
Te Kiteroa is a retreat that hosts workshops, talks, retreats and meditative experiences.
The homestead has seven bedrooms, two bathrooms and five ensuites.