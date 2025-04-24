After a run of quite gloomy days in Christchurch, where the MetService airport station detected only 7.8 hours of sunshine over 10 days (between Monday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 23), people can look forward to a few sunny afternoons for the long weekend.
MetService said temperatures in Christchurch are expected to climb into the 20s on Sunday.
Some showers would be sprinkled down the West Coast, perhaps a little more widespread on Sunday.
“People heading out into the hills around Nelson and Tasman will need to keep an eye on the forecast as there’s the possibility of rain setting in on Saturday,” Lewis said.
“While some areas will need to keep the raincoats on hand, many parts of the country can look forward to some moments of sunshine. Make sure to keep up with the latest MetService forecast over the long weekend.”
