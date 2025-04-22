Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said the plaque, to be located between Ocean Spa and the Napier War Memorial Centre, is unlike many other rolls of honour.

“It lists everyone from the club who served, those who returned to their homes and families, and 23 who did not,” Wise said.

“Having the plaque back in public view gives the community another place to reflect on the sacrifices made in the past, and the connections between the past and the vibrant Napier of today.”

The Napier civic service will be held later in the morning at the Cenotaph, Memorial Square.

Te Matau a Maui sailing along the shore of Napier's Marine Parade as part of the 2024 Anzac Service. Photo / Jack Riddell

In Hastings, the dawn service will be held at the Civic Square, then a late-morning service at the Hawke’s Bay Soldiers Memorial Hospital, and the civic service in Havelock North beside the war memorial at 9am.

A range of speakers will be at the services, ranging from mayors and other community leaders to services representatives and high school students.

Supermarkets and other businesses are generally unable to open before 1pm on Anzac Day.

Anzac Day services

Napier:

Napier Sound Shell Dawn Service, 6am (followed by New Napier Swimming Club Plaque reveal at 7am).

Lone Pine Cemetery Dawn Service, 6am, Puketapu Rd, Taradale.

Napier Civic Service, 11am, Napier War Memorial Centre.

Civic Commemorative Anzac Service, 9am-10.30am, Taradale Town Clock.

Hastings:

Hastings Civic Service at Dawn, 5.30am, Hastings Cenotaph Civic Square.

Havelock North War Memorial, 9am.

Heretaunga Māori service – Houngarea Marae Pakipaki, 11am.

Waimārama Memorial Hall, 6.30am.

Te Hauke War Memorial, 9am.

Eskdale War Memorial Church, 9am.

St Matthew’s Church Memorial Cairn, 9am.

Clive War Memorial, 9.30am.

Maraekākaho War Memorial, 9.30am.

Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, 10am.

Rissington War Memorial, 11am.

Wairoa:

Mohaka Marae, 5.30am.

Kaiuku Marae, 5.45am, dawn service.

Taihoa Marae, 8.30am.

Frasertown, 10am, Civic Service at Carroll St.

Wairoa Civic Service, 11.45am, The Cenotaph, Locke St.

Central Hawke’s Bay District:

Waipukurau, 5.45am, Dawn Service. Assemble in the carpark at the rear of the Memorial Hall, River Tce, Waipukurau, for service at 6am at the War Memorial Cenotaph.

Ōtāne, 5.45am Dawn Service, Hall Cenotaph, Higginson St, Ōtāne.

Pōrangahau, 5.45am Dawn Service, Hall Abercrombie St, Pōrangahau.

Hatuma, 9am, Hatuma Rd Memorial.

Ongaonga, 9am, Cenotaph, Bridge St, Ongonga.

Tikokino, 9am, Hall Cenotaph, Owen St, Tikokino.

Omakere, 9am, Church Hall, Pourerere Rd, Ōmakere.

Elsthorpe, 9am, Church Cenotaph, Kenderdine Rd, Elsthorpe.

Takapau, 10am, Cenotaph, Charlotte St, Takapau.

Waipawa – 11am – Assemble at the CHB Municipal Theatre for the Civic Service then march to Memorial Clock Tower Cenotaph. People are asked to assemble at 10.30am. SH2 will be closed from 11.25am to 12.30pm approximately.

Tararua District

Dannevirke, 5.40am Dawn Service, Dannevirke Cenotaph at the Upper Domain. A Civic Service will be held at 8.30am at the Cenotaph.

Weber, 10.30am, at the Cenotaph by the Weber School.

Pongaroa, 12pm, at the Cenotaph. Those wishing to join RSA members in the march to the Cenotaph are requested to assemble at the Pongaroa Hotel by 11.45am.

Wimbledon, 9am.

Norsewood, 10.30am. Form up will start at the Boer War Memorial at 10.20am. This will then be followed by a parade to the Civic Service at the Cenotaph at 10.30am.

Ormondville, 12pm, Church of the Epiphany, Newton St.

Whetukura, 12.45pm, Whetukura Cenotaph.

Eketāhuna, 10am, a service will be conducted in the Eketāhuna Community Hall starting at 10am, followed by a service at the Eketāhuna Memorial Hall at 10.50am. Returned servicemen, servicewomen and others participating in the commemoration are requested to assemble at the Community Hall at 9.45am.

Kaiparoro, 2pm. A service will be held at the Anzac Memorial Bridge on SH2. Parking is at Miller Reserve.

Hamua, 9am, Hamua Hall on SH2.

Makotuku, 1.30pm at the Cenotaph outside the Makotuku Public Hall.

Pahiatua, 6am at the Cenotaph at the Pahiatua Town Square. A service will also be held later at 8am at the servicemen section of the Mangatainoka Cemetery.

Woodville, 5.50am Dawn Service at Fountaine Square, followed by a service at the Woodville Services Lawn Cemetery at 7am.

