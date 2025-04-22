In Hastings, the dawn service will be held at the Civic Square, then a late-morning service at the Hawke’s Bay Soldiers Memorial Hospital, and the civic service in Havelock North beside the war memorial at 9am.
A range of speakers will be at the services, ranging from mayors and other community leaders to services representatives and high school students.
Supermarkets and other businesses are generally unable to open before 1pm on Anzac Day.
Anzac Day services
Napier:
Napier Sound Shell Dawn Service, 6am (followed by New Napier Swimming Club Plaque reveal at 7am).
Lone Pine Cemetery Dawn Service, 6am, Puketapu Rd, Taradale.
Napier Civic Service, 11am, Napier War Memorial Centre.
Civic Commemorative Anzac Service, 9am-10.30am, Taradale Town Clock.
Hastings:
Hastings Civic Service at Dawn, 5.30am, Hastings Cenotaph Civic Square.
Elsthorpe, 9am, Church Cenotaph, Kenderdine Rd, Elsthorpe.
Takapau, 10am, Cenotaph, Charlotte St, Takapau.
Waipawa – 11am – Assemble at the CHB Municipal Theatre for the Civic Service then march to Memorial Clock Tower Cenotaph. People are asked to assemble at 10.30am. SH2 will be closed from 11.25am to 12.30pm approximately.
Tararua District
Dannevirke, 5.40am Dawn Service, Dannevirke Cenotaph at the Upper Domain. A Civic Service will be held at 8.30am at the Cenotaph.
Weber, 10.30am, at the Cenotaph by the Weber School.
Pongaroa, 12pm, at the Cenotaph. Those wishing to join RSA members in the march to the Cenotaph are requested to assemble at the Pongaroa Hotel by 11.45am.
Wimbledon, 9am.
Norsewood, 10.30am. Form up will start at the Boer War Memorial at 10.20am. This will then be followed by a parade to the Civic Service at the Cenotaph at 10.30am.
Ormondville, 12pm, Church of the Epiphany, Newton St.
Whetukura, 12.45pm, Whetukura Cenotaph.
Eketāhuna, 10am, a service will be conducted in the Eketāhuna Community Hall starting at 10am, followed by a service at the Eketāhuna Memorial Hall at 10.50am. Returned servicemen, servicewomen and others participating in the commemoration are requested to assemble at the Community Hall at 9.45am.
Kaiparoro, 2pm. A service will be held at the Anzac Memorial Bridge on SH2. Parking is at Miller Reserve.
Hamua, 9am, Hamua Hall on SH2.
Makotuku, 1.30pm at the Cenotaph outside the Makotuku Public Hall.
Pahiatua, 6am at the Cenotaph at the Pahiatua Town Square. A service will also be held later at 8am at the servicemen section of the Mangatainoka Cemetery.
Woodville, 5.50am Dawn Service at Fountaine Square, followed by a service at the Woodville Services Lawn Cemetery at 7am.
