The NZDF said when the area was assessed, it appeared some of the remains may have already been moved, so after discussions with Commonwealth War Graves Commission staff, the decision was made to ensure remains were covered and secure, with as little disturbance to the surroundings as possible.

New Zealand commemoration lead John McLeod said a small team, including members of the NZDF and the NZ Embassy, assisted in covering up the remains.

“It was the right thing to do. We consulted with local authorities about best practice and with the upmost respect and honour, we covered up the remains, laid poppies and took a moment of silence for each of the remains”.

The NZDF said the group recited a karakia and The Ode, and played the Last Post as they reflected across the area where the historic trenches have been exposed following the devastating wildfires in August last year.

Members of the New Zealand team behind the Anzac Day commemorations in Gallipoli covered remains unearthed by wildfires and rain. Photo / NZ Defence Force

Heavy rain in the area after the wildfires has also added to the disturbance of the soil that uncovered the remains.

McLeod said given the number of dead across the peninsula, attempting to remove the fragmentary remains of the dead from all sides would do more damage to the remains as well as destroy the battlefield and surrounding environment.

He said the collective approach from all countries is to minimise the impact of ongoing human interference on the battlefield and respect it as the final resting place of so many men.

“After the battle of Chunuk Bair, it was impossible under battlefield conditions to recover or bury all of the dead,” McLeod said.

From August 1915 onwards, the area around the Apex, where the most recent remains were found, was occupied by New Zealand units along with British forces.

The area was a place of significant fighting as the Ottoman forces attacked after having recaptured Chunuk Bair.

“It’s important the public acknowledges the sacredness of what is essentially one large cemetery. There are dead from all sides, laying side by side, and the various memorials across the heritage site honour those who never made it home.”

McLeod said the small team was humbled to be able to honour the remains in the area in a small way, and it was a very stark reminder of what Anzac Day commemorations in the area mean to those who acknowledge it.

NZDF said that if members of the public do come across remains or remnants of war on the Gallipoli Peninsula, it is recommended that they leave them in place or gently cover them so that they are not exposed.

