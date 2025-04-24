Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro would be among speakers at this morning’s service in the Domain, Shelford said.

In Wellington, the dawn service also begins at 6am at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Buckle St, with the national commemoration to follow at the same site from 11am.

War veterans are gathering at 6.15am to parade from Worcester Bridge to Cathedral Square for Christchurch’s traditional dawn service.

Details of other Anzac Day events taking place in other parts of the country today can be found here.

There will be many opportunities to learn more about Kiwis’ service in international conflicts over the past 111 years.

The doors open at Auckland War Memorial Museum immediately after the dawn service, with multiple programmes planned to help those interested in learning more.

There will be free entry until the museum closes at 5pm. The museum’s underground carpark will also be free all day.

Tending the wounded at Gallipoli: Men of the New Zealand ambulance at work. Photo / The Auckland Weekly News

MyHeritage is also opening up free access to 2.3 billion historical records from New Zealand and Australia until April 29, including military records.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force is planning flypasts in various aircraft around the country today, including in NH90 and Seasprite helicopters.

A list of times and places for the weather-dependant fly-pasts is here.

Overseas Anzac services are also planned later today (NZT), including in Gallipoli, where Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will take part before travelling to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral the following day.

The Gallipoli services come on the 110th anniversary of the New Zealand and Australian troops landing on the beaches of the Turkish peninsula in a disastrous nine-month campaign that quickly turned to trench warfare and cost 130,000 lives - 2779 of them Kiwis.

April 25 was subsequently chosen as the annual day to commemorate all fallen servicemen and women across New Zealand and Australia.