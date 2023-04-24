The march to Laurie Hall Park in Whangārei to commemorate Anzac Day 2023. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The march to Laurie Hall Park in Whangārei to commemorate Anzac Day 2023. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The sounds of bagpipes could be heard cutting through the early morning darkness around downtown Whangārei as Anzac Day commemorations got underway in Northland.

By 5.30am, hundreds of people rugged up against the morning’s chill had already lined Hannah St ready to march to Laurie Hall Park.

Children as young as six stood alongside veterans, whose medals proudly adorned their winter coats.

Among those to gather in the darkness were the North Caledonian Pipe Band.

North Caledonian Pipe Band member James Morris at the Whangārei Anzac Day dawn service. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Band member Leila Hamilton described the dawn service as an “emotive” time.

”It’s about taking time to remember those who fought for us. For me, it’s about my grandad.”

This year’s Anzac Day is the first in uniform for Private Borrell from Northland Company 36 Battalion.

He had just recently completed his basic training, he said.

“So I’m fresh-faced into the unit.”

He felt “very connected” to everyone that has come before him, especially family members who served in the past.

During the march, a man held firmly to the framed portrait of a fallen corporal. At his shoulders were veterans, members of the military and the New Zealand Police.

They fell in step alongside youngsters from the Horahora and Kamo scout groups, Shackleton Sea Scouts and high school students from around the district.

As the sound of a single dream beat out, the march wound its way to Laurie Hall Park which heaved with members of the public.

Thousands of people filled the car park and spilled over the hill that gazes down upon the field of crosses.

The master of ceremonies warmly greeted the crowd: ”We gather here to remember those who entered the fields of conflict and did not return.”

A later speaker noted how Anzac Day has evolved to become a day not only to honour those who served but those who still serve.

He said it is a “sacred obligation” to honour those who gave their lives for this country and Australia.

The man described how there are around 140,000 living veterans residing in Aotearoa, who range in age from their early 20s to 100-years-old.

An eery feeling crept over the service as the names of fallen soldiers were said aloud by two Huanui College students - a tradition that has held firm in Whangārei since 2009.

”As the years march on, let us never forget their sacrifice,” one student said.

The crowd stilled as a speaker from the New Zealand Navy addressed them.

”The First World War was largely named as the world to end all wars, but as we know that has not been the case.”

He said we must remember to “stand up to those who believe might is right.”

The speaker acknowledged Ukraine and Sudan, who remain ravaged by war.

In the wake of his address, representatives and leaders came forward to lay wreaths at the Cenotaph’s base as the sound of a lone bagpipe pierced the morning’s quiet.

Whangārei MP Dr Emily Henderson and Whangārei-based National list MP Shane Reti laid a wreath on behalf of the Government. Then came the Whangārei RSA women’s section, Whangārei Rotary and Freemasons of Northland.

In their footsteps followed a number of local youth groups that included members of St John’s youth cadets, Kamo Scout Group, Girl Guiding NZ, Whangārei Mariners, and local school students from Kamo Intermediate, Kokopu, Parua Bay, Pompallier College, Huanui College, Tikipunga High School, Whangārei Girls’ High School, Whangārei Heads School and Hurupaki School, to name a few.

Representatives from the Cook Islands were among those to lay a wreath.

Ngakiri Antonovich said a lot of people don’t realise individuals from the Cook Islands were also sent during WWI and that attending today’s dawn service honours them too.

”They made the sacrifice as well,” she said.

Antonovich only recently learned her great-grandfather from the island Aitutaki had served in the war.

The final moments of the Whangārei dawn service culminated in the crowd singing both the Australian and New Zealand national anthems.

Further north, hundreds gathered to commemorate Anzac Day in Kaitāia despite the chilly conditions.

The service is the second large service since the relaxation of the Covid-19 rules.

Anzac Day dawn service at Remembrance Park in Kaitāia. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

The Kaitāia dawn service at Remembrance Park. Photo / Mayjanne Jensen

The crowd stands still and silent as the national anthem rings out across the park.

Kaitāia RSA Chairman Colin Kitchen thanked everyone for attending what he described as a very moving ceremony

Kaitāia RSA Chairman Colin Kitchen speaks at the Anzac Day 2023 dawn service. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

Kaitāia War veteran James Farmer lays poppies for those who have passed. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

The crowd standing for the national anthem at the Kaitāia dawn service. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

The Kaitāia dawn service at Remembrance Park. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

The eery sound of the Last Post is played at Kaitaia's Remembrance Park. Photo / Myjanne Jensen