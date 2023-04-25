What started as a cold autumn morning has turned sweltering for the Anzac Day choir in Wellington. Video / TVNZ

Paramedics have assisted after a number of National Youth Choir appeared to have been overcome by the heat at today’s Anzac Day National Service at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington.

Military veterans, serving personnel and the public gathered across New Zealand today at dawn services to commemorate Anzac Day.

Today marks the return of large-scale memorial events across the country after the Covid-19 pandemic saw successive years of restrictions surrounding public gatherings and parades.

Bottles of water were handed out and the choir left the stage earlier this morning after multiple members were helped off the stage by an ambulance team.

“Ladies and gentlemen we are just going to take a quiet moment while the choir leaves the stage,” an announcer told the gathered crowd.

What had started as a cold autumn morning turned into a beautiful warm sunny day in Wellington, and the choir were seated in direct sunlight, showing visible signs of sweltering in the conditions.

A choir member was taken away from the stage carried in a chair by an ambulance team. Photo / TVNZ

After resting in the shade of some trees the choir, adorned in black, returned to the stage.

Wellington Free Ambulance has been approached for comment.

People gathering at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington ahead of the Anzac Day National Service. Photo / Georgina Campbell

The national anniversary remembering the landing of Australian and New Zealand soldiers – the Anzacs – on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915 was marked in services from first light on a cold autumn morning.

The New Zealand Defence Force said personnel would be marking Anzac Day both at home and abroad, paying tribute to those who have gone before and thanking those still making huge efforts for a better world.

The parade began at 5.50am with the march by war veterans onto the Cenotaph in front of the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

The dawn service began at 6am at the Court of Honour.

A haka was performed after thousands gathered outside the Auckland cenotaph to remember ANZAC day on Tuesday. Photo / Greg Bowker

A number of community services took place in suburbs across the city throughout the morning.

At the other end of the island, a dawn service took place at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

The Wellington Citizens’ Wreath Laying Service followed at 9am at the Wellington Cenotaph.



