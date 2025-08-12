Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

Anti-vaccine group Voices For Freedom’s book criticised for misleading Covid claims

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Professor Michael Baker Otago University epidemiologist joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW.

Anti-vaccine group Voices For Freedom’s new book, which it claims “shatters the official Covid-19 narrative”, will be of little value to most New Zealanders, according to two leading public health experts.

The People’s Position, which is selling for $47 a copy, is marketed on social media as “explosive”. Voices

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save