At least a dozen tents have been erected at the Domain as anti-mandate protesters camped overnight. Photo / Supplied

A small group of protesters remain at Auckland Domain after marching over the Harbour Bridge on Saturday.

"Good morning - peace and love," one of the protesters said as they gathered this morning after their overnight stay.

Police and Auckland Council have been in talks with protest leaders, who had promised to leave by 9pm last night.

In a video, one protester claims to have mana whenua status, and that they are occupying a pā site at the Domain.

The protesters had driven about six cars to the Pukekawa volcanic peak in the centre of the Domain.

There is no visible police presence - but they do expect police to try to evict them.

There are children on the site.

A small camp has been set up at Auckland Domain with cars driven onto the grass. Photo / Supplied

Auckland Council said it had serious concerns that yesterday's march and gathering at Victoria Park could become a super-spreading event.

It said while it respects the right to peaceful assembly, it is concerned about the health risk.

Protesters have been gathered at Parliament in Wellington for more than two weeks and sparked similar protests around the country.