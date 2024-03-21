University of Waikato microbial biologist Professor Craig Cary died unexpectedly on campus last month.

Antarctica was Craig Cary’s “happy place”.

The 69-year-old microbial biologist and celebrated University of Waikato professor died unexpectedly on campus in Hamilton on February 29.

The Waikato Herald spoke to Craig’s wife, Paeroa College principal Amy Hacker, this week about her husband’s life and legacy.

“For him, Antarctica was the most beautiful place in the world,” Amy said.

“In normal life, he might get a bit grumpy just like everyone. But Craig never got grumpy in Antarctica. He loved going there.”

Amy said Craig was drawn to Antarctica because it was a place of adventure.

“It was such a central place for him. He was very interested in the history of antarctic exploration and passionate about making his own mark on the science that had been done.”

Born in the United States, Craig dedicated 40 years to unravelling the mysteries of microbial life in some of the world’s toughest environments, from deep-sea hydrothermal vents to the frozen landscapes of Antarctica.

He participated in over 29 deep-sea expeditions to hydrothermal vents, 45 dives in research submersibles and spent 18 seasons conducting groundbreaking research in Antarctica with over 22 deployments.

In 2019, Craig led a world-first mission inside the high-temperature soils on the summit of Mount Erebus and discovered some of the rarest and oldest living organisms on Earth.

Craig Cary ice-rise sampling for algae in a tide crack in Antarctica in 1974.

Craig’s discovery of the Pompeii worm, the most heat-resistant organism known to science, has potential applications in medicine production.

In March 2023, Craig monitored a colony of one million Adelie penguins, trekking nine hours in and around the colony to look for signs of bird flu infection. He also developed a robot that can sample planktonic communities under the Antarctic ice shelf to forecast the future impacts of climate change.

Craig’s last visit to Antarctica was in November.

All of his work, Amy said, was motivated by a concern for the future and a passion for the environment.

“He was always trying to make the world a better place,” Amy said.

She added Craig always advised his students to find what they were “really passionate about” - and he walked the talk.

“Find that thing you love and you’ll never feel like you’re going to work. That’s what Craig did. He wanted to do what he wanted to do because he loved it.”

Craig’s passion meant he approached life with enthusiasm.

“Every day was special. Nothing was ever too hard.”

Craig held key roles at the University of Waikato, including director of the International Centre for Terrestrial Antarctic Research, director of the DNA Sequencing Unit and associate dean of research within the university’s school of science, and professor of biomedical, molecular and cellular Biology.

He also served as deputy director and then director of the New Zealand Antarctic Research Institute.

After the announcement of Craig’s death, Waikato University deputy vice-chancellor Professor Gary Wilson said he had been “inundated” with messages of mourning from all over New Zealand and the world.

Craig Cary made discoveries that changed how the scientific community views micro-organisms in Antarctica.

Craig’s close friend and colleague of 20 years and companion on 15 expeditions Professor Ian McDonald said Craig was his best friend.

“We started at the University of Waikato on the same day and we were neighbours for 15 years.”

McDonald said Craig was known for his mentorship.

“He would spend hours with his students, helping other people achieve their research goals.

“Countless students and colleagues benefited from his guidance, and his positive influence will be felt for years to come.”

McDonald said Craig was also “a natural storyteller”.

“He could talk to anyone and bring anything to life.”

New Zealand Herald science reporter Jamie Morton said Craig stood out for his warmth.

“I fondly recall his excitement in explaining to me how the towering Mt Erebus, which he and his team drilled directly into, hosted a dazzling abundance of extremely unusual micro-organisms,” Morton said.

Antarctica New Zealand policy, environment, health and safety, general manager Ceisha Poirot said Craig was a “larger-than-life kind of guy”.

“You’d agree to all these things on the phone, and by the time you get back to your desk, you stop and think, what did I just agree to,” Poirot said.

Craig Cary dedicated his life to research in some of the world’s toughest environments.

Amy said her husband was a “collaborative leader” who was “mates with everybody”.

“Craig at home was a regular humble guy. He was an active relaxer. He would usually spend time planting native plants, and growing vegetables. He loved gadgets.”

Amy said Craig was dedicated to “Tuesdays with Grandpa”, the day of the week devoted to spending quality time with his grandson, Rio.

“We’ve continued the tradition as Tuesdays with Grandma,” Amy said.

Craig and Amy’s loving relationship spanned 35 years. They raised two children, Ky and Robin, of whom Craig was “very proud”.

“He was most proud of his role as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.”

Craig’s family describe him as a loyal, generous, and loving man, who inspired them, along with countless students, colleagues and young people around the world.

