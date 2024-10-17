The H5N1 avian flu virus was first detected in the wider Antarctic region last year, with scientists confirming in February that it had arrived on the mainland.

In a paper earlier this year, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, scientists tested 16 Adelie penguins on the Antarctic peninsula, with seven returning a positive result.

Researchers said none of the penguins showed signs of the disease, but warned that asymptomatic species could act as Trojan horses helping to spread the virus.

In an interview with Morning Report in September, Massey University veterinary professor Brett Gartrell said new research showing the range of species affected by avian flu was “really scary” for New Zealand.

But he said the biggest risk came from airborne birds – petrels, skua and kelp gulls – rather than penguins and said the likely path to New Zealand would be via the Subantarctic Islands.

Petone penguin suffering heat stress

Despite its long journey, the penguin in Wellington Zoo was in relatively good condition and recovering well from heat stress.

Senior vet Kirsten Anderson said the bird’s isolation was for its own protection as well as the zoo’s other animals.

“Even if it doesn’t have avian influenza, we know that Antarctic penguins can carry specific viruses that are endemic to Antarctica.

“So we want to make sure that this bird doesn’t mix with, or contaminate, any equipment that we’re using with our other native birds in hospital ... and making sure she’s not going to accidentally spread disease, and vice versa.”

Anderson said the Adelie – a knee-height, black and white penguin – had evolved to live in Antarctica, so it was not surprising that it was suffering heat stress when it was found.

The Adelie penguin found on Petone beach is the second to land on Aotearoa shores this year. Photo / Wellington Zoo

“A sunny spring day in Petone was far too hot for this bird. She was very noisy, very stressed.”

Now in a cool, iced den, it was living up to its feisty reputation.

“They’ve got the biggest attitude I think of any bird I’ve treated in the hospital here. Very sassy, very opinionated and very noisy,” Anderson said.

Aotearoa alert to bird flu threat

New Zealand – and the rest of Oceania – are the last regions free of bird flu.

MPI said it was on high alert for the disease and it was not usual ministry practice to test seemingly healthy birds.

Chief veterinary officer Dr Mary van Andel said that, across the globe, “highly pathogenic avian influenza has caused dramatic die-off of wildlife” and it was known to affect different species differently.

She said that, given the Adelie penguin’s Antarctic origin, the ministry was proceeding with an abundance of caution.

MPI was vigilant to the spread of exotic diseases and had provided scientists based in Antarctica with sampling kits to test for bird flu should wildlife deaths raise concern.

Van Andel said it was worth noting that the virus detected on the Antarctic mainland in February was on the opposite side of the continent to New Zealand and, since then, there had been no further reports of spread.

MPI received about three or four reports of bird deaths a week in New Zealand.

“Those are triaged, investigated and there’s been no indication or finding, at all, of highly pathogenic avian influenza.”

She said anyone with concerns about sick or dead wildlife – three or more at the same place and time – should call MPI’s hotline, 0800 99 66.

Climate change at the heart of rare sighting

Anderson said the visiting Adelie penguin was “very lost and far from its home”.

“This is a really unusual bird to find on our shores. We think this is the fourth or fifth recorded in Aotearoa New Zealand ever ...”

The Department of Conservation confirmed today that an Adelie found in Dunedin in January had been released a month later after being fitted with a transponder.

Anderson said the fact that the Petone penguin was the second Adelie to come ashore this year was concerning.

“It should be a really rare anomaly and not a frequent thing.

“There are a couple of theories, but I think the most credible one is the climate crisis [which] has caused warming waters and habitat disruption all around Antarctica.”

The changes had displaced penguins and other seabird species, forcing them into new waters to hunt for food.

Exploitation of dwindling fish stocks was also a likely contributing factor, she said.

