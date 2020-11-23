Another tunnel for Wellington as population tipped to increase 30 per cent in a decade

Karori residents have proposed a second tunnel as their population increases. Photo / Supplied

Wellington could be in for yet another tunnel, with Karori residents asking for a second one as its populations expands.

Retired civil engineer and Karori resident Bill Guest has been enlisted to design the proposal, a tunnel which would stretch 350 metres between Chaytor St and The Rigi.

A separate, safer tunnel would be built for pedestrians and cyclists with access to Kelburn and Victoria Universities.

The cost of the tunnels would be covered by central government, rates and possibly tolls, he said.

With the population of the Wellington City Council area set to increase by 30 to 40 per cent by 2030, Guest said the new tunnel is desperately needed.

The existing tunnel, which cannot be upgraded or enlarged, is already causing traffic jams at either end, affecting 25,000 people in Wellington's western suburbs, he said.

Double decker buses could not pass through it, and standard buses could not pass each other safely within it.

With proposals already on the table for a second Mount Victoria and Terrace tunnel, Karori's second tunnel is hoped to be part of a project allied with the wider Mount Victoria tunnel expansion.