Another $12 million needed for Wellington’s library redevelopment

Wellington Central Library was closed in 2019. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Another $12 million is needed for Wellington’s central library redevelopment, which the cash-strapped city council plans to fund with more debt.

Te Matapihi ki te Ao Nui, the library, has been closed since it was deemed an earthquake risk in March 2019.

The previous council decided to refurbish and strengthen the building with base isolators.

But now more money is needed to include cultural elements in the library, integrate play spaces, and make sure it’s compliant with new building code rules.

This will push the overall budget for the development up to about $200 million.

The extra money will be discussed and voted on at a full council meeting next week- the last one before the Christmas break.

Last month the Herald revealed about half of the 500,000 items in the library’s on-site collection will be kept in storage when the building reopens to make way for the play space, events room and service centre.

Award-winning New Zealand author Lloyd Jones slammed it as “spectacularly hopeless”.

Jones, whose novel Mister Pip was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize in 2007, said libraries did not need to keep reinventing themselves.

“They do need to accommodate books, and they need to celebrate and fly the flag for book culture. Because if not libraries, then who or what institution will take on that role?”

Of the additional $12 million needed for the library, $5 million of that is to integrate the likes of Capital E into the building.

Capital E is Wellington’s centre for children’s creativity with theatre, digital workshops, and immersive experiences.

Council meeting agenda documents reveal special work is required to manage “a very real risk of ‘sound spill’ into the quiet designed spaces”.

The other big chunk of the proposed increased budget is $6.5 million for cultural elements in the building.

These include enhanced front desk and reception areas incorporating Te Ao Māori elements, paving designs, and some of the iconic Nikau plinths.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said the design will create something that’s much more than just a library.

“It will be an inclusive place designed for all people, facilitating access to knowledge and knowledge services.

“Integrating services with the City Archives and Council Service Centres, and providing a new home for Capital E, will take Te Matapihi to a new level. So too will the proposed building design which uses elements of Te Ao Māori throughout.”

Whanau noted the budget recommendations were driven by decisions and consultation prior to her leading the council, but said she was very supportive.