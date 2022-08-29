Tiredness, anxiety and difficulty concentrating are among the top causes of workplace stress, a new survey has found. Photo / AP

By RNZ

Tiredness, anxiety and difficulty concentrating are among the top causes of workplace stress, a new survey has found.

The Annual Workplace Wellbeing Survey by EMA and nib New Zealand (nib) showed 85 percent of employees suffered tiredness, 63 per cent felt anxious and 69 per cent had difficulty concentrating.

The survey recorded responses from 1200 New Zealand workers.

One in four employees intended to change jobs in the next 12 months. Of those thinking about a career change, 78 per cent said they were looking for flexible working, 74 per cent for career development, 74 per cent for regular performance feedback, and 69 perc ent for wellbeing initiatives.

EMA chief executive Brett O'Riley said employers needed to pay more attention to employees' wellbeing.

"We found the number one cause of workplace stress is understaffing, which often leads to poor work-life balance and places pressure on employees to work longer hours," EMA chief executive Brett O'Riley said.

"Flow-on affects can impact an individual's wellbeing, but also productivity at the business and its sustainability into the future."

The biggest concerns for employees were the state of the economy (79 per cent), uncertainty about the future (64 per cent) and health (58 per cent).

Of those surveyed, 57 per cent said health insurance was an important consideration when looking for work.

nib chief executive Rob Hennin said a proactive approach to workplace health and wellbeing could help increase productivity, retain staff and help attract new talent.

"It's encouraging to see the survey results reinforce what we see in our business and what we hear from our rapidly growing portfolio of business clients, that providing fully funded health insurance for employees is a sought-after benefit," Hennin said.

"Close to half the HR managers surveyed thought private health insurance would help those on extended leave get back to work faster."

'Quiet quitting'

The latest trend to hit the employment sector is 'quiet quitting'.

International labour law expert professor Gordon Anderson told Morning Report it meant "doing your job, not overdoing your job".

He said he had recently read: 'Minimum wage, minimum effort, moderate wage, moderate effort.'

Anderson said the "minimum wage these days has become a target rather than a bottom line".

He said that would make people question the amount of effort they put in.

- RNZ