Hodge said three considerations were factored into a judge’s decision whether to grant bail.
“This is pretty standard: Are they going to flee the jurisdiction?
“Secondly, are they going to interfere with the investigation process? And thirdly, are they a danger, is there a danger of them committing crime?
“There was a terrible case, [Akshay Chand] on the North Shore was obsessed with a young female [Christie Marceau], and he was stalking her and so on. The judge gave him restricted bail. And then he went over and killed her.
“So sometimes, the bail absolutely fails,” Hodge said.
‘That’s just heinous’
Victims’ advocate Louise Nicholas, of the Louise Nicholas Trust, told the Herald the incident was “absolutely horrific and she was disappointed the alleged offenders were granted bail.
Nicholas said the victim should be getting wraparound support.
“The fact she’s a tourist, she’s just travelling the country; that alone, I mean, any crime committed against any person is bad, but even more so for a tourist that’s just enjoying our country and has allegedly been so viciously violated by members of our community. It’s wrong on so many levels,” Nicholas said.
“I hope that she is getting the support she needs, some amazing support from specialist services, and anything she needs. Because she is a tourist, I am sure police would be assisting her in contacting her overseas family.
“But I am really disappointed that these three men are out on bail. That’s the big question that needs to be asked - why, after being [allegedly] raped . . . that’s just heinous and in my opinion they shouldn’t be out on bail.”