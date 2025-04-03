“On the face of it, [the men getting bail] is disconcerting, it’s unnerving, it would make people unsettled,” he said.

The backpacker was allegedly picked up on Karangahape Rd early on New Year’s Day, bundled into a van, then dropped off outside her central city accommodation.

The alleged offenders, aged 19 and 21, were granted bail when they appeared in the Auckland District Court on January 23. They are due to reappear later this month.

A German backpacker was allegedly picked up on Karangahape Rd early on New Year’s Day, bailed into a van, and then dropped off outside her accommodation on Hobson St. Photo / Alex Burton

It remains unclear whether police opposed the defendants’ bail applications. Police have been approached for comment.

The Herald has also asked the court to confirm what bail conditions were imposed on the three men.

Hodge said three considerations were factored into a judge’s decision whether to grant bail.

“This is pretty standard: Are they going to flee the jurisdiction?

“Secondly, are they going to interfere with the investigation process? And thirdly, are they a danger, is there a danger of them committing crime?

“There was a terrible case, [Akshay Chand] on the North Shore was obsessed with a young female [Christie Marceau], and he was stalking her and so on. The judge gave him restricted bail. And then he went over and killed her.

“So sometimes, the bail absolutely fails,” Hodge said.

‘That’s just heinous’

Victims’ advocate Louise Nicholas, of the Louise Nicholas Trust, told the Herald the incident was “absolutely horrific and she was disappointed the alleged offenders were granted bail.

Nicholas said the victim should be getting wraparound support.

“The fact she’s a tourist, she’s just travelling the country; that alone, I mean, any crime committed against any person is bad, but even more so for a tourist that’s just enjoying our country and has allegedly been so viciously violated by members of our community. It’s wrong on so many levels,” Nicholas said.

“I hope that she is getting the support she needs, some amazing support from specialist services, and anything she needs. Because she is a tourist, I am sure police would be assisting her in contacting her overseas family.

“But I am really disappointed that these three men are out on bail. That’s the big question that needs to be asked - why, after being [allegedly] raped . . . that’s just heinous and in my opinion they shouldn’t be out on bail.”

Auckland's deputy mayor Desley Simpson says visitors to our city should be safe. Photo / Dean Purcell

Deputy Mayor of Auckland Desley Simpson extended her sympathies to the victim and said visitors expected to be safe in the city.

“For an incident like this to [allegedly] happen is truly awful.

“I extend my deepest sympathy to the victim. Every visitor that comes to Auckland expects to be safe and have an enjoyable visit,” Simpson said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock confirmed police had been investigating the incident since it was reported on January 1.

Bostock said three men allegedly sexually assaulted a female victim in central Auckland.

“A police investigation was carried out, resulting in two 19-year-old men and a 21-year-old man being jointly charged with rape.”

One is listed as living in Blockhouse Bay, another in Flatbush and the other in Northcote.

They are due to reappear in court later this month. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.