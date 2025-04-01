Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock confirmed to the Herald that police had been investigating the incident since it was reported on January 1.

The Herald understands the victim was a German backpacker.

A source close to the case claimed the woman was allegedly picked up on Karangahape Rd, bundled into the offenders’ vehicle, then dropped outside her hostel.

Bostock confirmed three men allegedly sexually assaulted a female victim in central Auckland.

Bostock also confirmed the alleged incident happened early on January 1.

“A police investigation was carried out, resulting in two 19-year-old men and a 21-year-old man being jointly charged with rape.”

The trio appeared in the Auckland District Court the day they were arrested on January 23. They were granted bail.

One is listed as living in Blockhouse Bay, another in Flatbush and the other in Northcote.

They are due to reappear in court later this month. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison.

It's alleged the victim was picked up on Karangahape Rd and bundled into a van. Photo / Google

Police would not confirm any details about the victim or her nationality.

The Embassy for the Federal Republic of Germany declined to comment.

Several hoteliers and backpackers’ owners in the Auckland CBD told the Herald they were not aware of the incident.

Victim’s advocate Louise Nicholas, of the Louise Nicholas Trust for sexual violence survivors, told the Herald the woman should be getting wraparound support.

“The fact she’s a tourist, she’s just travelling the country; that alone, I mean, any crime committed against any person is bad, but even more so for a tourist that’s just enjoying our country and has allegedly been so viciously violated by members of our community. It’s wrong on so many levels,” Nicholas said.

“I hope that she is getting the support she needs, some amazing support from specialist services, and anything she needs. Because she is a tourist, I am sure police would be assisting her in contacting her overseas family.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.