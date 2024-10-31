He was due to defend the charges earlier this year but changed his plea before trial.
The charges relate to four victims and cover offending which spanned two decades, beginning in the early 2000s.
Jackson had drummed into his victims that they were worthless, stupid and unlovable.
He had a variety of deviant sexual interests and a fetish for wearing women’s underwear.
In addition to abusing the girls, he took sexual photos of them and uploaded them to the internet.
At the outset of the hearing, three of the victims, all of whom have automatic name suppression, gave harrowing statements detailing the psychological and sexual abuse Jackson subjected them to.
‘I just wanted to die’
They spoke about the significant toll the abuse continues to take on their mental health with complex post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, major depressive disorder and an eating disorder being a few of the diagnoses they battle between them.
The victims, who are now adults, have nightmares, some recurring. One of the women said she regularly dreamed about Jackson angrily raping her in her late teens.
Another said her sleep was so affected she only manages 30 minutes at a time and screams and bites herself while she is asleep. She still can not sleep in a room by herself.
That same woman said Jackson taught her that her body was not her own and that her “nos did not count”, it just meant she was “a tease”.
Bourke sought a sentence of preventive detention, an effective life sentence.
But defence lawyer Paul Keegan argued against preventive detention, describing it as the most extreme sentence.
He submitted it should only be imposed when all rehabilitative options have been exhausted, and that was not the case for Jackson, who he said was willing to undertake rehabilitation programmes.
Keegan accepted there were many aggravating factors involved and offered little in mitigation. He acknowledged a lengthy term of imprisonment was inevitable and sought an end sentence of no more than 20 years.
Justice Peter Churchman described the scale of Jackson’s offending as immense. He said he had groomed his victims from a young age and the abuse continued until they were young adults.
Reports provided to the court assessed Jackson as a high risk of reoffending and detailed how he had minimised his actions and sought to blame his victims.
Justice Churchman said that was “disturbing”. He did not accept Jackson’s willingness to engage in rehabilitative programmes was genuine.
He found no mitigating factors present in the offending and sentenced him to preventive detention with a minimum period of imprisonment of nine years. He said a lengthy determinate sentence was not enough to keep the public safe from Jackson.
Preventive detention is an open-ended jail term designed to protect the community from high-risk violent or sexual offenders. If the Parole Board ever considers Jackson safe to release, he will be managed by Corrections for the rest of his life and can be recalled to prison at any time.
Justice Churchman said that if a determinate sentence had been imposed it would have been one of 21 years and seven months imprisonment, which took into account a 10% discount for the late guilty plea.
He said Jackson was indiscriminately attracted to prepubescent girls, had the compulsion to control others, and his sexual appetite was not diminishing with age.
