Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Andrew Kirton: Labour needs a plan to address tough economic times and ease voters’ pain

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Adrian Orr saying he is attempting to “engineer” a recession has intensified voter resentment. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Adrian Orr saying he is attempting to “engineer” a recession has intensified voter resentment. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Perhaps the biggest surprise from last week’s TVNZ Kantar political poll was not that Labour was down and National was up. It was that fact the former wasn’t lower and the latter, higher.

Breaking free

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand