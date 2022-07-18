Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Analysis: Wellington's mayor playing high-stakes election game

4 minutes to read
Andy Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Georgina Campbell
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist

ANALYSIS:

Wellington mayor Andy Foster has confirmed he is running a mayor-or-nothing campaign in his bid to remain in the city's top job.

It's a high-stakes move as Foster has been at the helm of

