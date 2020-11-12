Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Analysis: Shelly Bay vote is Wellington Mayor Andy Foster's biggest failure

3 minutes to read

Mayor Andy Foster with Sir Peter Jackson. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Georgina Campbell
By:

Wellington issues reporter, NZ Herald

ANALYSIS:

If Wellington Mayor Andy Foster could win one vote this term, it would be the one on whether to sell and lease council-owned land at Shelly Bay.

But instead, he lost it.

Foster is

Subscribe to Premium

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.