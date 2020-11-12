Man stuck in Upper Hutt river after trying to retrieve dog

Police are on the scene, as are fire and ambulance officers. Photo / File

Emergency services are working to rescue a man who became stuck in an Upper Hutt river after trying to retrieve his dog.

A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to the man's plight shortly before 2pm and were currently making a plan to rescue him.

The man does not appear to be injured and is waiting on a rock.

The spokeswoman said it looked like the man's dog had gone into the Akatarawa River in Upper Hutt, and he had gone in after the pooch.

He does not seem to be in any immediate danger.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar confirmed firefighters were working with the Police National Dive Squad to assist the man.

Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed it has arrived at the scene.

Paramedics would assess the man once he had been brought safely to shore.