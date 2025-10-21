Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand

Amnesty report criticises New Zealand response to climate crisis in the Pacific

Joanna Wane
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Amnesty International secretary-general Agnes Callamard has called for New Zealand to introduce a humanitarian visa for Pacific Islanders impacted by climate change. Photo / NZME

Amnesty International secretary-general Agnes Callamard has called for New Zealand to introduce a humanitarian visa for Pacific Islanders impacted by climate change. Photo / NZME

New Zealand should consider whether the wealthy are paying their fair share of tax if the Government claims it can’t afford to take more responsibility for Pacific people displaced by climate change.

That’s the message from Amnesty International secretary-general Agnes Callamard, who flew in to Auckland yesterday.

Callamard has spent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save