Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand

Amnesty International chief Agnes Callamard calls on New Zealand to lift its game

Joanna Wane
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

Amnesty International Secretary General Anges Callamard says every government has a moral responsibility to uphold international law. Photo/ Getty Images

Amnesty International Secretary General Anges Callamard says every government has a moral responsibility to uphold international law. Photo/ Getty Images

‘Thank you, Mr President.’ Donald Trump won’t be hearing those words any time soon from Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s fiery Secretary General, who’s also fired some broadsides at New Zealand before her visit here next week.

Human rights activist Agnes Callamard doesn’t romanticise heroes.

Her grandfather Leon, a leader of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save