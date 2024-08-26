“Rising seas are a crisis entirely of humanity’s making. A crisis that will soon swell to an almost unimaginable scale, with no lifeboat to take us back to safety,” Guterres said in a speech at the forum.
“The world must act, and answer the SOS before it is too late.”
Guterres delivered his address today following the release of the World Meteorological Organisation’s report on the state of the climate in the South West Pacific and the UN climate action team’s report assessing the science behind sea level rise and global warming – reports he believed painted a “devastating” picture.
“Today’s reports confirm that relative sea levels in the Southwestern Pacific have risen even more than the global average – in some locations, by more than double the global increase in the past 30 years,” Guterres said.
“Ocean temperatures are increasing at up to three times the rate worldwide.
“The ocean is overflowing. The changes here in the Pacific region are visible since my last visit.”
He outlined the characteristics that made the Pacific so vulnerable to sea level rise, stating:
The South West Pacific had an average elevation of 1-2 metres above sea level.
About 90% of people lived within 5km of the coast.
About half of all infrastructure was within 500m of the sea.
“Without drastic cuts to emissions, the Pacific Islands can expect at least 15 centimetres of additional sea level rise by mid-century, and more than 30 days per year of coastal flooding in some places,” he said.
“These numbers may sound small. But a doubling in speed shows that the phenomenon is accelerating in an unusual and uncontrolled way.”
Guterres laid the blame squarely on developed countries with high emissions.
Yesterday, Guterres spoke during the forum’s opening ceremony of how 80 per cent of emissions originated from developed countries and yet those most vulnerable to the result of climate change barely contributed at all.
Through its commitment to the Paris Agreement, New Zealand had a net zero emissions target by 2050 as part of a global effort to keep average temperature increases below 2C above pre-industrial levels, with an aim of achieving 1.5C.
Guterres cited evidence that suggested a 2C increase could lead to sea level rise of “up to 20 metres over a period of a millennia”.
“Around 1 metre of future sea level rise is already locked in. But its future scale, pace, and impact are not.
“Only by limiting warming to 1.5C do we have a fighting chance of preventing the irreversible collapse of the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets – and the catastrophes that accompany them.”
Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.