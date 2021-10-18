Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Ammonia leak in Dannevirke, fire crews from as far as Napier and Palmerston North responding

Fire and Emergency crews are currently in attendance at an ammonia leak in Dannevirke. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today

Firefighters are responding to an ammonia leak in Dannevirke.

The incident is currently at at "2nd alarm level", with crews from Dannevirke and Woodville in attendance, and crews from Napier and Palmerston North en route.

Traffic control is in place along Oringi Rd, and the public is advised to avoid the area if possible.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to the site about 8.30am.

He said crews in "level 4 gas suits" are getting entry to confirm if the leak has been contained and investigations were ongoing.

