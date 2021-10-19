Housing crisis: Call for Napier, Hastings to be included in proposed Resource Management Amendment Bill

More homes could potentially be built on properties under new legislation. Photo / Warren Buckland

A community leader has called on the Government to include Napier and Hastings under a significant law change that will make it easier to build homes in major New Zealand cities.

Labour and National announced a new joint housing policy on Tuesday, which they say will help address New Zealand's housing crisis.

Under the proposed Resource Management Amendment Bill, property owners in Tier 1 regions will be permitted to build up to three homes (of up to three storeys) on most sites without any need for a resource consent.

Currently, district plans generally only allow for one home of up to two storeys.

The rule change could come into effect by August 2022.

Tier 1 regions include the nation's five largest cities of Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch.

However, Tier 2 regions - which include Napier and Hastings - could potentially be brought under the law change in future.

Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chair Ngahiwi Tomoana said iwi were still lobbying for the Government to prioritise Hastings and Napier in housing efforts. Photo File

Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chair Ngahiwi Tomoana said they were still lobbying for the Government to prioritise Hastings and Napier in housing efforts.

"We told them we don't want to be penalised because we are too far ahead.

"A lot of the other areas don't have the unity that we have."

Tomoana said their goal of building 400 homes across the region in the next two years was still attainable, highlighting close working relationships with local councils.

He said they hoped to "empty out the motels and hotels" within the next three years.

The Ministry of Housing and Development confirmed that Tier 2 regions could be included under the law change in the future.

"Some Tier 2 urban areas may be required to implement the medium density standards if the Minister of Housing and Minister for the Environment consider there is acute housing need," the ministry's website read.

A Ministry of Housing and Development spokeswoman said councils could also choose to adopt the law change themselves.

"The bill has a mechanism that enables Tier 2 councils to adopt the medium density residential standards," she said.

"They can either ask the Minister of Housing and Minister for the Environment if they can adopt the new standards, or they can be directed to adopt them by Ministers if the need for housing in their area is getting worse."

Housing Minister Megan Woods and Environment Minister David Parker announced the proposed law changes on Tuesday along with National leader Judith Collins in a rare show of unity.

The Government estimates the law change could result in as many as 105,500 new homes being built in New Zealand in the next five to eight years.

National's housing spokeswoman Nicola Willis said the bill would enhance property owners' "right to build", making it easier for people who currently own land to build more houses on existing sections.