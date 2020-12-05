Website of the Year

America's Cup Village could be off limits to public under Covid-19 contingency plans

4 minutes to read

Silo Park in the heart of what will become the cordoned off area of the America's Cup Village. Photo / NZ Herald

Tom Dillane
By:

Tom Dillane is a reporter at the New Zealand Herald

Organisers of the $152 million America's Cup Village hold a "prevailing worry" that Covid-19 contingency plans will force them to close the waterfront fan hub to the public if a level 3 lockdown hit Auckland.

