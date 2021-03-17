America's Cup 2021: Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club celebrate win

As Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling held the nation's hopes of an America's Cup victory in his grasp this afternoon, those who know him best were cheering on from his hometown.

And now they are over the moon with pride and celebration.

Team New Zealand has won the 2021 America's Cup, and hundreds of people gathered at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club to watch what became be the final day of the regatta.

Keen sailors cheer on Team New Zealand from the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club as the team begins the first leg of today's race. Photo / George Novak

As Race 10 in the America's Cup match began its first leg, the crowd cheered and clapped as Team New Zealand made their first moves.

As both teams head for the same marker in the first leg, the crowd at Burling's old club let out an "ooh".

Crowds gather at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club to watch one of their own in what could be the last race of the 2021 America's Cup. Photo / George Novak

Sailing pals pointed to the screens when the broadcast showed close-ups of the inside of the vessel, seemingly swapping notes while both pairs of eyes did not budge from the screen.

Graeme Allen was watching as a member's guest at the club, and remembered watching Burling on the water years ago.

Today, Allen was "absolutely" proud of Burling.

"He's an icon," he said.

"To see him as a boy practising ... to now a world champion, it's unbelievable."

Allen was jotting down on a piece of paper throughout the race, noting the distance New Zealand was ahead as they passed through each gate.

He had done this in every game, he said.

This final race was "tense".

"My heart rate was through the roof," he said laughing.

Ayla Smith, 4, held the New Zealand flag and cheered with her father and brother as Team New Zealand secured victory.

Her father, Grant Smith, said it was an "amazing race", albeit tense.

Smith watched the last America's Cup at the yacht club when Ayla was a baby and said it was "really cool" that she was able to see it again.

He said Burling was a role model in the community and his name would be remembered for years to come.

Earlier in the day the excited chatter gradually grew louder as people of all ages streamed in through the club doors. Some came prepared with snacks while others opted for the hot chips.

Tauranga man Cairo Hunuhunu works night shift which starts at 5pm and had made his way down to the club every day to watch what he could before work.

While he was not a sailor himself, he watched and appreciated the skill of the teams.

Crowds gather at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club to watch one of their own in what could be the last race of the 2021 America's Cup. Photo / George Novak

Hunuhunu said he chose to come to the Sulphur Point club specifically because of Burling's association with it. Burling was someone Hunuhunu described as a humble and talented man.

Club member Tim Olsson was confident New Zealand would take out the title, and because the cup was won in the first race, he was able to attend the club's racing night afterward.

Club manager Lynne Whitaker said the club had been screening the races daily.

Three television screens were set up for the live coverage, which began at 3pm.

The club is where a younger Burling spent most of his time sailing and honing his craft.

He is still associated with the club today and Whitaker said that made the race all the more special.

Peter Burling of Emirates Team New Zealand. Photo / File

The club opened its doors at 3.30pm. The weekly club sailing night is also being held tonight.

"If we go to a second race people might stay and watch rather than going sailing. If we win some will be very excited about going out."

Ahead of this afternoon's races Emirates Team New Zealand led Luna Rossa 6-3 in the best of 13 series in Auckland.

For the third race in a row, Team New Zealand came from behind to beat Luna Rossa yesterday.

Emirates Team New Zealand against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli race 2 of the 36th America's Cup match on the Waitemata Harbou. Photo / File

- Additional reporting Zizi Sparks and NZME.