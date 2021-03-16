America's Cup 2021: Peter Burling's mum says he's calm and relaxed ahead of racing day seven

If there were a time for nerves to set in for Emirates Team New Zealand, it would be now.

The team leads Luna Rossa 6-3 going into day seven of America's Cup racing.

But Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling seems relaxed, his mum Heather tells the Bay of Plenty Times.

While parents Heather and Richard don't ask Peter how he is feeling - they just let him get on with the job - they can read the room.

"We feel the vibe. They feel relaxed. They are doing what they have trained to do for so long," Heather said.

Peter Burling. Photo / Getty

"I find this stressful but he loves this, he thrives on it. To be sailing among the best in the world on the best boats in the world among huge crowds, what more could you ask for?"

While Peter seems relaxed, the same can't be said for Heather. She's ready for the racing to be wrapped up.

"We're hopeful it's going to be over but we're not sure of the forecast. Will there be enough wind, good wind, no wind? I'm trying not to think about it."

Heather said expectations felt high. Higher than in 2017 when Emirates Team New Zealand, won by a score of 7 to 1 over the defender, Oracle Team USA.

"In Bermuda we were the underdogs. ... Here it's very different. We're not the underdogs and everything feels bigger. The expectation of the country feels massive.

"Having said that, people care about it. The country is behind it and watching. We're up against the best in the world they've proved they are the best."

Peter Burling's parents Heather and Richard. Photo / File

Among those behind the team are supporters at Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club. Peter learned to sale there and the club will be livestreaming the race.

Heather said they owed a lot to the club and region.

"Tauranga Yacht Club has been an amazing place to learn to sail and supportive throughout his career."

Heather and Richard had been in Auckland for the racing since the city moved out of Level 3.

Heather said there were thousands of people at the waterfront each day and they'd watched the racing from both land and sea.

"There are heaps of people in boats. We've been out and watched on land, watched from the Team New Zealand base, watched from a boat. It's like a river of boats going out to watch the racing every day," she said.

"Over the weekend there were 2000 boats on the water and about 100,000 people, Down at the base is crowded."

Heather said she and husband Richard managed to briefly see Peter most days.

"We go down to the [Team New Zealand] base most days and pat him on the back on the way out.

"We catch up in the evenings but he's so busy so it's very quick."

It's no surprise Peter Burling lives and breathes sailing. Dad Richard, who coached Peter growing up, says he always has.

"[Growing up] he was always adding things, making new things, tying ropes in different ways.

"During level 4 he was talking to the engineers every day.

"From my understanding, he's only one of a couple of people who knows how the whole boat works ... because of his engineering background."

Burling previously told NZME he was philosophical that the match will go on for at least another day.

"This team's been in this position before. We just want to keep improving, keep moving forward and we're really excited about another race," Burling said. "We know that one was a pretty close one, so we're going to have to sail just as well in the next one."

This afternoon the Burlings will watch the boat dock out at 3.30pm before going to the Team New Zealand base to watch the racing.