Ambulance crashes on 'problem' intersection in New Plymouth

Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash between a car and an ambualnce near New Plymouth. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash between a car and an ambualnce near New Plymouth. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services have responded to a crash at a "problem" intersection in Taranaki, near New Plymouth.

The crash was between a car and an ambulance, making this the second crash involving an ambulance in two weeks.

Hato Hone St John confirmed to the Herald an ambulance officer was injured in the crash.

A spokesperson said there were no passengers on board as the ambulance was off-duty when the crash happened.

The officer was treated and taken to Taranaki Base hospital in a "moderate" condition. The occupants of the other car were treated at the scene.

The ambulance was "badly" damaged and was taken off the road.

A crash near Cambridge last week led to the death of a Hato Hone St John ambulance officer and another motorist.

Police received a call at 2pm today of a crash at the intersection of Egmont Rd and State Highway 3.

Emegency services are responding to a crash at an intersection near New Plymouth, known to residents for several historic crashes, Photo / Supplied.

A petition was started to make changes to the intersection, which residents said is "poorly planned, not fit for purpose and is the cause of life-threatening incidents.

"The local businesses witness and are affected by vehicle accidents and near misses at this intersection on a daily basis," petition organisers said.

Emergency services are at the unfolding scene. There are no serious injuries, police said.

Police said, "there is a road blockage, however, there is a single lane open in each direction".