Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Am I autistic? NZ researchers say DNA testing may offer Kiwis firmer answers

Jamie Morton
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Auckland children's entertainer Renae Woodfine, 38, learned in adulthood she is autistic. She's was prompted to seek a diagnosis after her sons, Jordan, 18, (left) and Jesse, 14, were diagnosed. Photo / Renae Woodfine

Auckland children's entertainer Renae Woodfine, 38, learned in adulthood she is autistic. She's was prompted to seek a diagnosis after her sons, Jordan, 18, (left) and Jesse, 14, were diagnosed. Photo / Renae Woodfine

Am I autistic? It’s a question a growing number of Kiwis appear to be asking themselves. Now, a groundbreaking study suggests a way to improve the diagnostic process. Jamie Morton reports.

As a little girl, Renae Woodfine excelled at reading and learned her times tables in a single weekend.

“My

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand