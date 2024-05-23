Liam Astbury Martyn is taking part in the AhiWorld alternative reality event Alternative Reality Gardening Lab 24

Alternative reality has arrived in Northland this month, with Alternative Reality Gardening Lab 24 showcasing the latest new enterprises and innovative, technology-enabled art forms.

From May 17 to 25, Te Tai Tokerau will be a hotspot for emerging technologies, artistic creativity, and entrepreneurial development while exploring new frontiers of creativity and business at Alternative Reality Gardening Lab 24.

Northland is a bustling ground for breakthrough innovations as it hosts the much-anticipated Alternative Reality Gardening Lab 24 (ARG Lab 24), organised by AwhiWorld in Whangārei’s Strand Arcade.

The lab’s sessions will take place across Northland and offer a glimpse into the future of creative practices, from pioneering 3D printing techniques to new enterprises making paper with harakeke using modern technologies.

Dr Maggie Buxton, from AhiWorld, said this is an exciting opportunity for artists and creatives alike to explore new techniques and push the boundaries of their creativity.

Premiere performances and prototypes are also a major highlight of the lab. Attendees can witness ground-breaking prototypes and enjoy premiere performances, including ‘Portals to Venus’, an innovative dance performance by Sharyne Lewis that integrates digital media with traditional choreography.

Dr Maggie Buxton and Kim Newall from the AwhiWorld Central Garden in Whangārei

The Central Garden at Shop 30, Strand Arcade, is also a must-visit for those seeking inspiration. It is dedicated to experimental art and inspiring fellow artists. The garden includes a showcase of international collaborations with Europe, the Philippines and Australia underway at AwhiWorld. Visitors can also view installations by Liam Astbury Martyn and Tracey Willms Deane. Another installation by Chris Brady will be at the Woodshed, also in Whangārei.

Funded by the Ministry of Culture and Heritage, the regional ARG Lab 24 event showcases artistic and technological prowess and catalyses economic development in Northland. It brings together entrepreneurs, artists, and tech innovators, providing a platform for learning, collaboration, and inspiration. Online sessions ensure resilience and allow people from other parts of NZ to learn alongside locals.

‘’As we gear up for ARG Lab 24, we are reminded of the incredible potential at the intersection of technology and creativity. Here in Northland, we’re not just following global trends but setting them. This event celebrates the vibrant spirit of innovation that thrives in our community,’’ Buxton said.

ARG Lab 24 is part of a year long Awhi Incubator project designed to position Northland as a leader in creative innovation and creative entrepreneurial spirit. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a community transforming challenges into opportunities for growth and creativity. For more information and to register visit www.awhiworld.com.



