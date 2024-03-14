Police at the shops on the corner of Pāpāmoa Beach Rd and Palm Springs Blvd yesterday afternoon. Photo / Carmen Hall

Police at the shops on the corner of Pāpāmoa Beach Rd and Palm Springs Blvd yesterday afternoon. Photo / Carmen Hall

Medical staff are still in “shock” after treating a man who was allegedly stabbed in Pāpāmoa.

Consult365 Pāpāmoa practice manager Rowena Cook has praised her team who responded quickly, calmly, and in her view they “saved this man’s life” yesterday.

Police told the Bay of Plenty Times that emergency services responded after a man arrived at a Pāpāmoa medical centre with serious injuries at 2.30pm.

The man was taken to Tauranga Hospital, where he was in a serious but stable condition.

Police also arrested a man yesterday after an alleged stabbing in Pāpāmoa East.

Cook said the “shock” was “still very real” for staff.

“They all did what they’ve been trained to do.

“A big shout out to my team - they were amazing and the community and the police, ambos [ambulance], paramedics, everybody worked so well together.”





A Hato Hone St John spokesman said it was notified of an incident in Pāpāmoa Beach at 2.29pm yesterday.

One patient was assessed at the scene and transported to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition, he said.

Hato Hone St John responded with two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles.

Te Whatu Ora has been approached for comment.

