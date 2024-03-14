Police at the shops on the corner of Pāpāmoa Beach Rd and Palm Springs Blvd. Photo / Carmen Hall

Police at the shops on the corner of Pāpāmoa Beach Rd and Palm Springs Blvd. Photo / Carmen Hall





Police have taken a man into custody following an alleged stabbing in Pāpāmoa East this afternoon.

Police told the Bay of Plenty Times in a statement that emergency services responded after a man arrived at a Pāpāmoa medical centre with serious injuries at 2.30pm today.

The man was taken to Tauranga Hospital, where he was in a serious but stable condition.

The statement said inquiries into the incident were ongoing and no charges had been laid yet.

“Pāpāmoa residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the Pāpāmoa Beach Rd area, where the alleged stabbing is believed to have occurred.”

Several police officers were earlier seen parked at the block of shops on the corner of Pāpāmoa Beach Rd and Palm Springs Blvd.

The Coastland Takeaways shop was taped off.



