Stewart James Wilson was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court on June 9 and July 14. Photo / NZME
The driver of a ute that fled the scene of a head-on crash in Mount Maunganui that left four people with serious injuries - and filed false reports his vehicle was stolen - has had his prison term converted to home detention.
After the April 22, 2022 crash on MaranuiRd, Stewart James Wilson, 55, of Karapiro, failed to help his injured victims.
Two of the victims were left trapped inside their Jeep while Wilson picked up crash debris and tools that fell out of his ute, then fled on foot.
Two days after the crash, Wilson called police to report his ute stolen. He made a false report to his insurance company on April 26.
He said there was a “high level of victim blame” in the multiple statements Wilson made about his belief the other driver was partly to blame for the crash due to being intoxicated.
Judge Geoghegan said there was “absolutely no evidence” of that before the court.
He said despite significant delays in the sentencing hearing due to Wilson’s absconding and failing to appear for sentencing earlier, no uplift to the end sentence would been imposed, but he added two months for his previous convictions.
Wilson was sentenced to 23 months and three weeks in prison after allowing a 25% discount for his guilty pleas, and was granted leave to apply for home detention.
He was convicted and discharged on the ammunition possession charge and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.
In the Tauranga District Court on Monday, Wilson had his prison sentence converted to 10 months and 23 days’ home detention by Judge Geoghegan.
